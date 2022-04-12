Drop dead gorgeous brand influencer, Adeola Chizoba Adeyemi famously known as Diiadem turns 31 today. And in celebrating the new chapter of her life, the CEO of Beauty By AD took time out on her Instagram page to pen an epistle to appreciate all her wondrous achievements at 30 while stepping into a new milestone of 31 with more possibilities of awesomeness.

She writes, “Hard to believe just yesterday I was 30. 30 was amazing , filled with laughter , ups and downs, conquering new territories, living and loving life, nurturing and loving up on my biggest treasure which is my daughter . 30 was fabulous , everything I could dream of and so much more but I am excited and ready for 31.”

Continuing, she added, “Ready to be more, ready to explore and more adventures, ready to claim and have everything that belongs to me, ready to attain new heights and take my businesses to the next level . I am ready for all the amazing opportunities that 31 has to offer . I thank God for blessing my 30 incredibly and I look forward to a much more prosperous new age ! Here’s to 31 , may it be filled with love and laughter ? Happy birthday to me.”

Diiadem has come to entrench herself as one of the most sought after brand influencers in Nigeria, representing and contributing to the success stories of many premium beauty and fashion brands. Her craft and influence has earned her many awards just as she has glamourized the covers of many magazines.

She is a single mother of a cute daughter, which according to her, is the biggest motivation to make a success of her life.

Adeola Adeyemi launched her brand, Beauty By AD, a fast growing cosmetics company that produces an expanding variety of luxurious and unique beauty products to suit and boost every woman’s confidence in 2016.

As a brand influencer she has worked with reputable brands brands like Payporte, Bodied by Maryann, Luscious by Lisa, Total Wrap, Shona Houseof Beauty, Veelocks, Kwinrach Beauty Shop , Dream Hair World, Hush’D Makeovers, just to name a few .

Adeola Chizoba Adeyemi, was born in Lagos, Nigeria to a Yoruba father and an Igbo mother. She was raised in Lagos.

She attended Eben Noble Primary School, Bariga and Saka Tinubu Memorial High School, Agege, both in Lagos State. She bagged a Bachelor’s degree in Arts at Sikkim Manipal University, Accra, Ghana.

Adeola Adeyemi is from Ilesha West Local Government Area of Osun State. She was born on April 12, 1991.