House of Representatives hopeful, Austin Okai, has assured the good people of Dekina under the platform of PDP of quality representation at the green chambers if given the mandate come 2023.

The leading House of Representatives aspirant, Comrade Austin Okai disclosed that it will not be a usual business for the good people of Bassa local government of Kogi state if given the mandate.

Okai made this known while addressing the Peoples Democratic Party delegates in Oguma, the headquarters of Bassa local government in Kogi.

Dekina/Bassa federal constituency is one of the three (3) federal constituencies in Kogi East Senatorial district in Kogi.

“The people of Bassa are special to kogi state and Nigeria at large because of the local governments strategic location and it’s conducive environment for Agricultural activities capable of helping in addressing the fact that Nigeria has not been able to attain self-sufficiency in food production and food Security,” Okai said.

The House of Representatives hopeful emphasised on academic performance of the good people of Bassa.

With so many graduates looking for a job, the PDP stalwart stressed that the only way to address the issue is to have a Representative who understands their plight and has the capacity to amplify their voices at the National level.

He lamented the fact that Bassa local government is only being recognised during the election and not being remembered for the dividend of democracy.

He advised the party delegates against mortgaging the future of their children and the youths insisting that he is “the best for the job” as the voice of the people would be heard at the National level if given a chance to clinch the PDP ticket.

Okai said with the new electoral act amended, the popularity will count in who wins the general election and that the PDP must not risk the opportunity of getting back to power by giving tickets to some aspirants who will only come around during the election insisting that he has been there for the masses even without their mandate and that he will do more with their mandate.

“A lawmaker must has a lobbying power and negotiating capacity to attracts job opportunity for his constituency and a sound voice to speaks on their behalf,” he opined.