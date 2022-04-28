.

By Gabriel Olawale

Deeper Life Bible Church, Anambra State, has expelled a 60-year-old man identified as Boniface Onyekwere, who claimed to be a pastor of the church, over an alleged attempt to rape a 12-year-old girl.

The church’s stand was made known in a disclaimer signed by the State Overseer, Pastor Jude Chukwuocha and dated April 26, 2022, which noted that Onyekwere was not a pastor or worker in any Deeper Life church in Anambra State.

It will be recalled that Onyekwere was arrested by the Anambra State Police Command on charges of attempted rape of a minor who was entrusted in his care.

Also Read:

Why Deeper Life embraced use of television, social media, others — Kumuyi

The 12-year-old girl had reportedly jumped from a storey building to escape being defiled by Onyekwere in Awka on April 7, 2022.

The church stated that Onyekwere was being disciplined by the leadership of the Deeper Life church in Awka in 2021, when he was allegedly implicated in the case of abuse and an attempt to marry a 16-year-old girl.

The statement reads, “This is to bring to the notice of the general public that one Mr Boniface Onyekwere-a 60-year-old man parading himself as a ‘Deeper Life Pastor’ is neither a pastor nor a church worker at any level in Deeper Life Bible Church, Awka, Anambra State.

“For the avoidance of doubt, he just attended Deeper Life Bible Church as a member. This fellow was placed on discipline by the leadership of Deeper Life Bible Church in Awka in August 2021, when he was implicated in the case of abuse and attempt to marry an underaged (16 years old) girl.

“In the light of this recent involvement in the alleged rape of a 12-year-old girl, the general public should note the following: That Deeper Life Bible Church still emphasises the importance of holiness of life by all who professes faith in Christ Jesus.

“That Deeper Life Bible Church strongly and strictly calls all members of the church to live as shining lights in the world wherever they are found, therefore, must not be involved in any sinful actions, immorality in any form inclusive.

“Therefore, the fellow who goes by the name Boniface Onyekwere identified in the allegation of rape of a 12-year-old girl is hereby excommunicated from any branch of Deeper Life Bible Church.”

Vanguard News Nigeria