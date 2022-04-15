By Benjamin Njoku

Popular musician and Fela’s protege, Mabiaku, Mike Okri among others have expressed shock following the death of one Nigeria’s most decorated highlife musicians, Orlando Julius Ekemode.

Julius died Thursday night at the age of 79. Reacting to demise, Dede Mabiaku described Julius’ exit as “ a shocking news that hit me like a bolt.”

“So sad to hear about the demise of my very good friend,brother and band mate, Orlando Julius Ekemode. A big shocking news that hit me like a bolt. May his soul rest in peace,” Mabiaku said.

The same way the ‘Omoge’ crooner, Mike Okri described the singer’s exit as ‘ shocking’ to him.

For highlife enthusiast, Osezua Stephen-Imobhio, the deceased would be remembered for his strong horn lines in his genre of highlife which is very close Afro-beat music.

“He was a great musician who flew the highlife music flag until his death. His tight horn arrangement will be missed by lovers of good sound,” said Imobhio.

A saxophonist, singer and band leader, Julius was involved in the creation, growth, and popularization of Afro-pop. He also had great influence on American soul and the parallel roots of modern Afro-beat and jazz.

His hit track ‘Back to the Roots’ which he did with the American singer, Lamont Dozier and his group, remains evergreen

Kick-starting his musical career in the ’60s, when Eddie Okonta invited him to join his band, Orlando Julius fused traditional African sounds and rhythms with those of American pop, soul, and RnB.

He evinced his musical talent at a young age, having been taught by his mother, who was a music teacher and highlife maestro, Jazz Romero.

In the early days of his career, Julius played with such popular highlife musicians as Rex Williams, Eddie Okonta, the American Jazz great Louis Armstrong, V.S. Akinbosun, I.K. Dairo among others.

He also opened shows for the iconic American musician, James Brown. His rich bank of songs have continued to define his essence as a multi-talented musician of reckoning.

Julius released his first hit ‘Jagua Nana’ in 1965 and went on to tour West Africa. Julius formed the Ashiko movement and taught people his style of music. Although he did not stay in this position for long. After spending some time in the United States, he returned to Nigeria in 1984. He quickly began recording tracks for the album, ‘Dance Afro-Beat,’ leading him to put together the 18-person Nigerian All Stars band.