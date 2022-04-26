.

—says 65% were doled-out to women, youth-owned businesses

By Ezra Ukanwa, Abuja.

The Development Bank of Nigeria Plc, DBN, Tuesday, said it has disbursed 482billion naira to Micro, Small, and Medium Scale Enterprises, MSMEs, in Nigeria since its inception.

The Managing Director/CEO, DBN, Mr. Tony Okpanachi, disclosed this during the 5th annual general meeting, in Abuja.

While presenting the summary of the financial statement for the year ended 31 December 2021 to the Shareholders, he said that 65% of which were to women and youth-owned businesses.

While stressing that the fundamentals of the Bank’s financials are robust, he said that the total gross earnings closed at N38.18 Billion, Profit Before Tax, PBT, at N22.76 Billion, representing an increase of 25 per cent from the previous year.

He stated that the total assets also increased by 1.4% from N492.3 Billion in 2020 to N499.2 Billion in 2021.

Okpanachi, however, attributed the Bank’s financial performance to “its robust corporate governance framework, business model as well as its top-notch enterprise risk management coupled with a highly committed Board of Directors, Management and Staff.

According to him, “We continued to focus and deliver on our mandate of providing access to finance through our PFIs to Nigeria’s most critical, but underserved Micro, Small, and Medium Scale Enterprises building their capacity and that of the PFIs in addition to the provision of partial credit guarantee to encourage lending to this very important sub-sector of the economy”.

“Our cumulative disbursement of N482Billion especially to women-owned or managed businesses; is something that we are particularly delighted about from the perspective of women empowerment and poverty alleviation,” the MD emphasized.

Okpanachi commended the Bank’s shareholders, development partners, PFIs, Board of Directors, and employees for their continued support, promising that he would continue to remain focused on the Bank’s mandate as well as sustain efforts toward achieving sustainable financing and capacity building for the MSMEs.

Earlier, a Partner with KPMG Professional Services, the external auditors of the Bank,

Kabir Okunlola, stated that the summary of the financial statement of the bank complied with the relevant statutory requirements.

He said: “In our opinion, the accompanying summary financial information is consistent, in all material respects, with the audited financial statements, and also in compliance with the Companies and Allied Matters Act (CAMA) 2020, as well as the Banks and Other Financial Institutions Act (BOFIA) 2020.”