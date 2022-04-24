…as residents voted massively for Independent Power supply.

By Gabriel Olawale

Residents of Lekki Phase 1, Lagos, will soon bid farewell to epileptic supply of electricity as they have all voted massively without reservation for uninterrupted power supply through an independent power supplier.

Recall that the residents unable to bear the torture of poor power supply, petitioned the presidency

In the petition signed on behalf of Lekki Residents Association chairman, Chief Yomi Idowu and addressed to His Excellency, Ambassador Ibrahim Gambari MFR, the chief of staff to the president, the residents pleaded for the presidency to intervene and assist them to get Eko Electricity Distribution Company, EKEDC to give them their deserved quality of power supply service.

However, the residents soon made up their mind to exit EKEDC and acquire an independent power plant to avoid issues like delays in EKEDC living up to their responsibility.

To this end, a committee was quickly set up to see to the acquisition of the independent power plant. The committee aptly named LERA Electric Power Committee first met on Tuesday April 12 with an Integrated Power Plant, IPP provider, 4T Technologies Ltd on a number of issues to guide them on their new acquisition.

The meeting was adjourned and reconvened on Tuesday 19th for further deliberations.

Below is a report from that meeting:

The committee chairman. Engr. Theo Oji told the House how that, in the last one month, the Power Committee had been holding meetings with EKEDC and that the meeting was all about how to improve power by getting power from the National Grid.

He told the House that the hope on EKEDC was an indefinite hope and that they were not going to continue with that hopeless situation. He further said that they were going to take a legal step, and that EKEDC would not disturb if LERA goes ahead to take any IPP.

A Senior Advocate of Nigeria, Adegboruwa commended the effort of the Power Committee and wondered why a community like Lekki should be experiencing such poor power supply. He said that since LERA had not decided on any IPP company, it would not be necessary to take any legal step.

LERA Chairman, Idowu, read out the rules guiding any community that wishes to exit from EKEDC and said that it was possible for LERA to exit from EKEDC. He said that Vaithan an IPP provider was producing power but EKEDC continues to kill their aspirations. He asked whether if LERA writes EKEDC on the issue of exit, EKEDC would not create a black out in Lekki.

Mr. Imo, a member of the committee responded that EKEDC would not create black out since it’s a business venture for them. However, he opined that this would be the appropriate time for LERA to do something by embracing IPP, though, it would cost more since EKEDC could not supply power.

Adegboruwa requested to know the source of information that Lekki could exit from EKEDC without breaching the agreement that every resident had with EKEDC.

LERA Chairman read out the guide lines which also stated that a notice of 3 months should be given either individually or collectively.

Adegboruwa suggested that LERA look at all the ramifications before taking a decision.

Imo said that such a step would be a major one which would involve a lot of consultations and preparations. He said that the idea was for EKEDC to know that they could not provide Lekki Residents with power and that residents would do everything possible to generate power by themselves.

LERA Chairman appealed to Adegboruwa to advise on the exit plan using his legal expertise and the claim that the infrastructure belongs to EKEDC.

Mr. Ken, another member of the committee requested to know, if there was any document that says all the infrastructure belongs to EKEDC.

Mr. Ayo of 4T reported that residents of Magodo Estate enjoy light always and wanted to know, why Lekki’s case was different.

LERA Chairman responded that it was the mystery that everyone was trying to unravel.

Engr. Shitta said that in the law of equity, it is good for residents to seek for another means of getting power since EKEDC had failed.

Clara suggested that LERA should do a thorough check before going to inform residents about exiting from EKEDC.

LERA Chairman said that the IPP inside Lekki were generally using gas and that they were suppling power to people inside Lekki while EKEDC continue to play Lekki residents because of the high number of people.

He said that the committee would have a meeting at the Pavilion, on Monday the 28th of March at 5pm and the MD of Viathan would be in the meeting. He therefore asked the committee to get in touch with Adegboruwa to know if he could attend. He also asked the committee to approach Mr. Awe and Sahara who are also into power generating business.

Adegboruwa described the situation in Lekki as an unfair and unjust one because of the monopoly. He said that the Magodo people enjoy 20 hours power supply but that Lekki Phase 1 does not maybe because Lekki has a lot of bypassing of electricity meter. He however, submitted that Viathan does not have the capacity to supply Lekki power.

LERA Vice Chairman responded that, Viathan had already assured them that they would be able to supply Lekki power.

LERA Chairman requested to know if it was Viathan that said that Lekki people do bypass electricity meters or EKEDC and the Vice Chairman responded that it was EKEDC.

LERA Vice Chairman further said that EKEDC should use their staff to investigate their allegation.

LERA Chairman asked the Power Committee, to invite two IPP to come and talk to LERA and to also know if they were going to use the EKEDC infrastructure as Lekki needs adequate, and stable electricity for its people.

Mr. Johnson, a member of the committee said that, he had earlier invited Viathan and Uraga, but that EKEDC had been throwing their hammer at them. He said that because EKEDC were making their threshold in Lekki, they would not want any other to share with them.

Mr. Adebayo wanted to know if there is a way, an IPP could come in and be allowed to lay their own infrastructure. He said that in the new proposed arrangement, that those willing to go with LERA should go and those who do not want should continue with EKEDC.

LERA Chairman asked those who would want to continue with EKEDC to indicate by raising their hands but nobody indicated.

Clara said that it would not be proper to take decisions on behalf of others in such a matter because, we would not force people to join.

Imo said that LERA Chairman had done well and that the issue should not be over flogged.

Ms. Egbagbe suggested that the Power Committee should also find out what LERA needed to do to get power like Magodo. She further suggested that the power committee should invite EKEDC and others to come and address LERA on what LERA needed to do to get power

LERA Chairman said that the Power Committee, should liaise with Adegboruwa to know the legal steps to be taken.

RELATED NEWS