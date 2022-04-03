.

By Joy Mazoje

The 30BG boss, Davido has taken to his social media platform Twitter to fuel appreciation for himself despite being ignored by colleagues

Popular African saying says self-appreciation is a sign of maturity, seeking appreciation is a sign of immaturity, and the Afrobeat singer did not want to be seen in a state of reminding people to celebrate his FIFA victory.

A few days ago, it was said that the singer made history and has made Nigerians proud as he, alongside Trinidad Cardona and Aisha, performed the 2022 World Cup soundtrack titled “Hayya Hayya” (Better Together).

Taking to the microblogging platform Twitter, Davido said “I am honoured with the feat, adding it is a win for Africa.”

Fans and music lovers alike stormed all social media platforms hailing and celebrating the singer for making Nigerians proud.

Subsequently after this development and performance in Qatar on Friday night, 1st April 2022, most of his colleagues such as Wizkid, Tiwa Savage, Don Jazzy and Burna Boy have stayed mute.

Nevertheless, many social media users and fans attest that Davido is being hated because of his father’s money.

A couple of hours ago, Davido took to his Twitter handle to praise and thank himself for his latest achievement.

Vanguard News Nigeria