By Precious Chukwudi

Superstar singer David ‘Davido’ Adeleke has bought a land in the highbrow Banana Island to his build his dream house.



Musician turn blogger, Tunde Ednut made the announcement on his Instagram page about the price of the property after having a conversation with Davido

He said “OBO just actually showed me the receipt of this land on a call just now. I see receipt, na me fear. Zero too plenty.

Wow! Just land in Banana Island. House never dey on top Oo! Abeg, let me go think about my life abeg. It is well.

N2,500,000,000 = $6,000,000

Vanguard News