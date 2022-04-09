By Bunmi Sofola

No matter a woman’s age, once she’s single, she throws herself back on the dating scene, looking for a second chance and hoping that men hungry for a relationship are bound to pant after her!

Ore, a single mother of three just got separated from her boyfriend and was now excited at the prospect of what she could meet at a party we recently attended.

“The problem with you is you keep on falling for smoothies,” I warned her as she hopefully scared the male guests. “That’s why your love life is always a disaster.” She was having none of my criticism, however.

“Hey, steady on,” she protested, “what gave you the right to read the riot act to me? Why don’t you mind your own business?” We had both arrived too early at the garden party organized by another friend to celebrate her 45th birthday, and the new job she just landed; with this new apartment thrown in that boasted an impressive garden.

She’s always been a go-getter and a few of her friends were envious of her recent success – they were bound to show up soon out of curiosity. And she was ready for them. Apart from the caterer’s tables bulging under the display of mouth-watering dishes, the barbecue billowed with the smoke from spitting roasting assortment of meat.

Suddenly, I noticed this good-looking man sneaking interested glances at Ore as he chatted with our hostess’ latest squeeze:nudged my friend and she snorted, rolling her eyes in mock horror. “Here we gO” again,” she groaned. All of a sudden, Alex, the host, left his friend and came over for a chat.

‘By the way, do you have your mobile with you?’ he asked. ‘Could I quickly use it to check if the photographer is on his way?’ Ore gave the phone to him and he fiddled with it for a while. Thinking he found this latest acquisition a bit complicated, she offered to help but he’d already got the hang of it.

Mr. Good-looks later joined us and we chatted as if we’d known him for years. Gradually, the garden got filled up and the party looked set to be a blast. I was a bit disappointed with some of the men though. A number of them were balding with pot bellies hanging over their trendy trousers and the ones in native gears looked as if they’d slept ion them before dashing to the party.

“What can I get you ladies?” Mr. Good-looks offered ‘Champagne,’ Ore told him haughtily. Better to know the type of babe he was toying with. He didn’t bat an eye-lid and within minutes, bottles of well-chilled champagne with two flutes were plopped on our table. He left after a decent interval and we got on with enjoying the evening. It was a good party – shame about Mr. Good-looks leaving our table and giving us friendly nods from time to time.

ALSO READ

Months later, Ore filled me in on what happened next: “By the time I got home”, she said, “I was ready to drop, thank goodness I had remembered to put some drops of perfume on the pillows before I left. I often do that before I go on a big outing.

As well as giving a welcoming scent to the room, it always clears my hair of nasty cigar and cigarette smokes by the time I wake up in the morning. I was climbing into bed when my mobile went. I became irritated – who could be calling at this time of the night? The name on my mobile screen didn’t ring a bell. It must have been important or I wouldn’t have stored it.

‘Hello?’ I asked tentatively. A throaty laugh answered, followed by this husky voice asking me if I had a good time tonight and reminding me he was my champagne ‘waiter’. Was I so drunk I didn’t remember storing his name and number on my mobile? Again he laughed. ‘You remember that the host asked to use your phone?

Well, I put him up to the ruse so he could store my number in your phone, then use your phone to call my mobile so I could store your number!’ To think I’d thought I might not see him again! I was suddenly wide awake. My self-esteem had taken a cruel battering lately that this attention was the lift I urgently needed.

“Over the next few weeks, we got to know each other better. Apart from being smart and well-read, he was single to boot! He was married once but he’d since sworn off marriage but not off women apparently! He has a thriving business he runs and his house shows all the trappings of success.

“Falling for him was inevitable in spite of his letting me know he had “one or two girlfriends.” I lied I was in a relationship myself. Not an outright lie, mind. Jade my current ex was a boyfriend of over six years when I’d discovered he was having a torrid affair with a distant relation that was looking after my 11 year-old daughter.

This girl was just over 17 when she came to live with me, but I didn’t know a thing until she left to go to the university and had a 21st birthday bash sponsored by Jade! I got to hear about it all from a friend of hers who fell out with her!

“I guess he was more disappointed by the fact that I found out rather than the shame of doing something so despicable. He told me cockily I was the one who brought her into the flat and what was a hot-blooded person like him to do? I thought I knew him all the six years we’d been together, but can you really vouch for anyone’s behaviour?

I was still nursing my hurt when Mr. Good-looks, whose name happens to be Dejo, came on the scene. He was a most-welcome distraction and even my skeptic friends had to admit I’d got a lot of my bounce hack.

“The following Saturday morning, I went to the club for my usual weekly swim. Since it was a stone’s throw from Dejo’s house, he offered me brunch. His cook is out of this world and I eagerly accepted. His sifting room was packed with friends and I happily joined in the conversation. One particular friend stood out.

Casually dressed in expensive clothes, he was in deep discussion with Dejo about a one-week seminar he was organizing for a firm in Abuja and was desperate for a good facilitator. I told him that was up my street and we discussed the things I’d done in the past.

Dejo’s eyes widened as I gave a run-down of my background and the type of seminars I had mid-wifed. Joel, his friend was impressed. By the time I left, I’d already agreed to see him in his office the next Monday.

“For close to an hour, we discussed what we had planned for the seminar and my contributions really impressed him. He hired me on the spot for the week. I would be lodged at the Sheraton Hotel and his firm would pay for all my expenses including a mouth-watering fee for the week! Thank goodness I was in-between jobs and I quickly snapped up his offer. All in all, four of us would be actively involved in the seminar and it would also give me a well deserved break.

“I was to take an evening flight the Sunday before the seminar and had gone for my usual swim when I decided to pop in to see Dejo. He knew about my deal with Joel and was happy, he’s had a hand in it. I thought it was only fair to say goodbye for the week. Dejo was in the sitting room when I showed up and there were two women on the dining table with him. I was instantly on my guard. The food on the table looked like nothing the cook prepared and it was obvious one of them had brought it in. The women looked curiously at me.

“You didn’t phone that you were on your way”, spluttered Dejo. I reminded him about the seminar and said I merely came to tell him I would be leaving that night. I immediately moved towards my car and he came outside with me. ‘It would have saved both of us a lot of embarrassment! If you’d called first before you came’, he said, not quite looking me in the eyes, ‘I always phone before I visit. I told you I had girlfriends when we met and you told me of our relationship, we must be mature enough to conduct affairs without embarrassing each other”.

“I felt like a naughty child caught doing something wrong! The cheek of it, I didn’t know I had to book an appointment to see a man I was supposed to be having a relationship with. I was still fuming with resentment when I checked into the Abuja Sheraton Hotel the next day.

I’d switched off my mobile and when the bedside phone in my room rang, I picked it up thinking it was Joel wanting to give further instructions. But it was Dejo. He’d gotten my room number from Joel and, speaking as if I were an imbecile, he explained how the rule of no-surprise could work for both of us. What was I mad about anyway, if I were to be honest? So, we made up and I switched my mobile back on…

“I wish Ore’s new escapade had a happy ending but it didn’t – having relationships with two men who are good friends work for a while – until they both run into each other at your premises and that’s when all hell would be let loose.

Dejo was happily having a relaxed evening with Ore when Joel was ushered into the living room by her mischievous-looking maid. \I’d earlier threatened her with the sack when she made one of her numerous mistakes and I’m sure she showed Joel in to get back at me – especially since she was the one who had earlier sown Dejo in, Ore explained.

“What happened next is better imagined. After a few minutes of stilled conversation, Joel left. Dejo said he was hurt to say the least. Of all the men I could have an affair with, why did it have to be with a friend I met in his place? I didn’t have any reasonable answer to that and I ended up with no relationship for now…”

Life could be fun after fhe kids finally leave!

Do you feel lost and lonely now that your children have flown the nest? Are you strangely missing the piles of dirty washing and the blaring of music – or are you too busy turning a grotty bedroom into a cosy study, where you can relax in the afternoon with refreshments and a magazine!

Or are you thinking of letting part of the house for some easy cash? New research has revealed that in order to cope with the empty-nest syndrome, many parents are giving their homes a make-over soon after their youngsters move out. Almost 30 per cent start renovating within two months of their children leaving, according to a survey carried out by Zurich Insurance, a third redecorate their child’s old room, while the same number go further and transform it into a study or holiday room.

Some even revamp the whole house.So what makes people quick to reach for their paint-brushes once their kids go off to university or set up home with friends or a partner? More than half of those who took part in the survey said they wanted to reflect the change in family life. Experts agree that after years of children drawing on the walls and leaving dirty plates under beds, many parents are happy to have the chance to make their homes their own again.

“Children may well bully their parents into letting them redecorate their own rooms and even other parts of the house,” says Phillip Hodson, a counselling psychotherapist. “So parents lose part of their own identities. They have to wait a long time to get their house back. Then they can make it smarter. Renovating can help parents rediscover their identities.

Once a child’s bedroom is yours again, it’s natural to want to mark your territory.

There’s an itch to get in there and sort it all out. It’s like moving into a new house. Even if it’s been beautifully decorated, you still want to change things to make it yours. However, in some cases, there may be another reason why parents get the urge to decorate. You may be trying to fill time because you’re missing the children. But what if your son or daughter wants to move back in? Will they be happy to sleep in the couch because their room is now for worship?

“Children are likely to feel disappointed when the house is not their childhood home any more,” says Hodson; “they might feel a bit hurt and pushed out and think that you couldn’t wait to be rid of them. Does that mean you should restrain yourself from covering the black walls in your son’s bedroom with brighter paint? Not really. As parents, you have to get on with your own lives.”

Bitcoin Community can now buy NFTs to support global philanthropic projects

The Built With Bitcoin Foundation, a humanitarian organization powered by Bitcoin, announced that it is working alongside Satoshibles NFT, to raise funds for the foundation’s on-going efforts to build schools and communities around the world through Bitcoin sales of their Built With NFT Collection, with 100% of proceeds and royalties going to the beneficiaries.

The Built With NFT Collection features artwork from students at Built With Bitcoin Foundation (BWB) campuses across Africa. Students ranging from ages 3-12 were provided with paint supplies and prompted with the question “What do you want to be when you grow up?”.

From this artwork, the paintings were separated into two parts, and using an algorithm to combine the parts at random, 10,000 unique NFTs were created. Today, 5,000 NFTs are available to mint on Bitcoin via Stacks, with the remainder on Ethereum.

To help bring the Built With NFT Collection to Stacks, the Built With Bitcoin Foundation and Satoshibles collaborated with STXNFT to allow the NFTs to be minted and settled on the Bitcoin network. The team used a service called LNswap, an atomic swap exchange that enables trustless swaps between Bitcoin on Lightning and assets on Stacks such as STX, to enable Bitcoin Lightning payments.

The first 13.41 ETH collected from this project was reinvested in the communities that made this collection possible. The Built With Bitcoin Foundation provided resources for art, music, culture, sports, and other extra curricular activities for BWB schools in Kenya, Rwanda, Nigeria, and El Salvador.

All remaining proceeds will fund the Foundation’s on-going efforts to build communities that provide clean water, access to quality education, sustainable farming, and humanitarian support around the world with their next projects initiating in Africa, Asia, and Latin America.

Ray Youssef, Executive Director of the Built With Bitcoin Foundation, said, “The Built With Bitcoin Foundation not only builds schools, but strong and sustainable communities around the world. The students’ artwork has already begun to fund new projects and now with the support of the Bitcoin community, we can’t wait to continue to carry out our mission.”

Yusuf Nessary, Director of Philanthropy of the Built With Bitcoin Foundation, said, “Making the Built With NFT collection available on Stacks allows our work to be as inclusive as possible.

We understand the power of Bitcoin and what it has provided to countless communities – I’ve seen this first-hand. We are thrilled to welcome the Bitcoin community and bring even more awareness to the project.”

Brian Laughlan, Creator of Satoshibles, said, “I am excited to see this project span across multiple blockchains. The Built With NFT Collection would not be possible without the students from the Built With Bitcoin Foundation schools. By extending the NFT mint not only on Ethereum, but now to Bitcoin, we have the chance to spread the message even further and take advantage of the amazing Bitcoin community, who at its core, also aligns with the idea of using crypto, in this case, NFTs for social good.”

Jamil, Founder of STXNFT, said “Since its inception, Bitcoin has been a force for good, bringing economic freedom to billions globally. I believe Bitcoiners, more than anyone else, are in the best place to build on that vision with NFTs. Projects like Built With NFT showcase that perfectly, by cutting through the hype to deliver on a meaningful cause. I couldn’t be more proud to help bring this project to life.”

5,000 NFTs from the Built With NFT Collection will be available for minting today on the Built with NFT website.