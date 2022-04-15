By Olayinka Latona.

Fans of gospel music minister,Elijah Daniel Omo Majemu are in anticipation as he sets to officially release his new single, ‘Watimagbo’.

The gospel singer who revealed this through a statement made available to Vanguard and signed by his Public Relation and media partner, Allbaze, stated that the track will drop come May 2022.

The single coming out with video and audio according to the gospel artist would be out May, 2022.

Elijah Daniel said the upcoming project scheduled for May, 2022 is his first release of the year and also features two spirit filled Nigerian Afrogospel maestros, Testimony Jaga and Mike Abdul.

He explained that he sang Watimagbo in the studio during the preparation of his Worship Encounter 0.9 and the song suddenly took the Nigerians like storm, more than 1000 user on tiktalk including some top Nigerian celebrities have used the song on their live videos, without being released officially it has already took over the whole street and industry at large.

In his words: “I am using this single to express my gratitude to God and also to testify the goodness of God over my life. Watimagbo, which I can interpret as ‘ you should have heard’, that by now all the amazing things God is doing in the life of Elijah Daniel, you should have heard by now that the Lord have lifted him, the Lord has been taking care of him”.

Elijah is the convener of a powerful yearly program tagged WORSHIP ENCOUNTER and this has been a blessing to thousands of souls across the globe.

He has recorded tremendous influence on different platforms across the country and even beyond.

He is an award winning artiste whose music is aimed at liberating and saving lives.