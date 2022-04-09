.

By Juliet Ebirim

Forbes has released its annual World’s Billionaires List for the year 2022. This year’s list ranks 2,668 billionaires across the world. Three Africans, all Nigerians were in the Top 500 of the list.

Aliko Dangote who remains Africa’s richest man in Africa is the first African on the list at No. 130, ranking the Dangote Group Chairman so for the 11th successive time.

His total earnings of $14 billion place him so. Globacom’s boss, Mike Adenuga, is number 324 and the second African on the list, with his $7.3 billion fortune. BUA Group Chairman, Abdulsamad Rabiu, was listed at number 350 with his $6.9 billion fortune.

Francoise Bettencourt Meyers with her $74.8 billion fortune was ranked as the richest woman on the planet for the second year running. She is number 14 on the general list.

She’s the granddaughter of the founder of beauty giant L’Oréal.

Vanguard News Nigeria