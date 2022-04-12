Mrs. Tobore Dan Dolor has congratulated Chief Dr. Mrs. Carol Eghaghe the Eguono r’ Orho of Oruaivie Abraka and the President Union of Catholic Mothers (UCM) St David Catholic Church Abbey wood, London as she celebrated her birthday anniversary today.

Dan Dolor in a congratulatory said she is proud of Eghaghe for her massive accomplishments in the Catholic community in the United Kingdom.

She said chief Carol Eghaghe has continued to set the lead for mothers in the Uk as the President Union of Catholic Mothers (UCM) St David Catholic Church Abbey wood in London.

“On behalf of my family and the St David Catholic Church Abbey wood family, I congratulate Chief Dr. Mrs. Carol Eghaghe on her birthday anniversary.

“As an astute intelligent mother of immense repute, you have continued to point the way for the diversification of women in this economy.

“I am particularly grateful to you for the vision and leadership style over the years.

Age with Grace.