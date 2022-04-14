Dr. Ademola Bayonle (DAB) the gubernatorial candidate for Young Progressive Party (YPP) in Osun state as stated that the upcoming 2022 election in Osun state is the best opportunity for Nigerians especially the youths and civil societies to entrench their commitment to create a thriving society with tenents of good governance, gender diversity and representation in Nigerian politics.



DAB maintains that the outcome of Osun state elections in 2022 can influence politician’s permutations for fielding candidates and campaign promises in 2023, hence all effort, and hands must be on deck to beam light on the upcoming 2022 elections.

Issues like youth inclusion in governance, women’s right, etc. are areas Osun election could be used a pilot.



With the ENDSARS protest climaxing agitations over insecurity and youth maltreatment within the society, the best way to hold people in government accountable is to signal our dissatisfaction with a ballot revolution in 2022 elections.

ENDSARS started from Osun, despite its national impact, the state continues to experience Incessant extra judiciary killings. What better way can we transform our agitations to actions than electing our own who understand the long suffering of the youths. The upcoming gubernatorial election in Osun is the perfect avenue to sum up our grievances with the system using the ballot.



Dr. Ademola Bayonle MBBS MPH, stands out as the youngest candidate and arguably the most certified on the recently released list of candidates by INEC. DAB earned his medical degree from the premiere university in Nigeria and master’s from Boston University, Massachusetts.



His age and international exposure set him aside as vibrant youth with high potential to deliver. His choice of deputy, Mrs. Funmi Stella Adeagbo a female educationist demonstrates his respect for gender equality, diversity in governance and solidarity with the affirmative action for women.



DAB insist election in 2022 should not be business as usual, what Nigerians should be looking for in this cycle is a leader not a politician, inclusive government not a divisive government. Issue based campaign and representation. He urges the Nigerians to look beyond party politics. The outcome of our general election heavily relies on how we perform in Osun in 2022.