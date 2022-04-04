CypherCrescent appoints Collins Alaka as new MD/CEO

Collins Alaka

In line with the company’s drive towards strategic business growth and its commitment to sustain innovation to and continuously deliver improved digital technologies to solve existing and emerging industry challenges, CypherCrescent Limited has announced the appointment of Mr. Collins Alaka as its new Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer of the company’s Technology & Energy services subsidiary on Wednesday, February 16.

Mr. Collins Alaka, an experienced engineer and astute business leader, succeeds Mr. ThankGod Egbe as the MD/CEO of CypherCrescent Nigeria Limited effective April 01, 2022.

He is tasked with the responsibilities of driving the company’s corporate goals to consolidate its position as a renowned provider of world-class digitalisation technologies to the energy industry.

With over 33 years working experience in the oil and gas industry with Schlumberger, Chevron and SPDC, Collins Alaka has held several leadership positions including Asset Development Manager, SPDC onshore NOV as well as Business Opportunity Manager, Iseni, Okpukunou/Tuomo West, and Brass fertilizer projects.

He holds a bachelor’s and post-graduate degrees in Petroleum Engineering from the University of Port Harcourt

The outgoing CEO Mr. ThankGod Egbe who until now tripled as the Technical Director, Managing Director, and CEO will continue to function as the Chief Technology Officer while still being accountable for critical issues of CypherCrescent Group.

This he pointed out was necessary to allow him focus on driving innovations that will define the future of CypherCrescent Group.

On behalf of the board of directors, the chairman, Engr Alek Musa welcomed the incoming MD/CEO and expressed their confidence that CypherCrescent Nigeria Limited will continue to grow and prosper under his leadership.

He further noted that Mr Alaka’s appointment comes at a point when the company is poised to leverage its cutting-edge technologies and extensive expertise to scale its business and maximise value for its clients, employees and investors.

