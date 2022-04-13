.

…urges stakeholders to mobilise more registrants

By Chinedu Adonu

The Enugu State Resident Electoral Commissioner (REC), Dr Emeka Ononamadu has lamented the low turnout of registrants for the ongoing Continuous Voter Register, CVR, exercise in Enugu State.

He regretted that only 35,000 new voters have been recorded in all the 17 local government areas in the state since the nine months the CVR commenced.

Dr Ononamadu who made this known during INEC Engagement with Critical Stakeholders on the Ongoing Fourth Quarter of CVR disclosed that INEC had made it easy for citizens to access centres by bringing it closer to the people to ensure that every citizens get registered.

He also appealed to electoral stakeholders to mobilise more registrants for the ongoing Continuous Voters Registration, CVR, in the State.

The REC, however, attributed the low turnout for CVR registration to fear, insecurity and some people with the old stereotype of votes not counting.

According to him, “The registration figure of the state had remained low, adding that “after three quarters of CVR registration we are having about 31,000.

“The era when PVC doesn’t count had gone, everybody have to get registered this time because it will give you power to elect a candidate of your choice”.

He said that in this fourth quarter CVR registration, INEC would move Its CVR registration to political wards and open up more means of polling units transfer especially for the newly created 1,000 polling units in the state.

“The new polling units will make polling booths closer, polling activities seamless and easy; while INEC will publish the new polling units by next week and paste it in public places within the state.

“We have done only 3,000 transfers in the state and our people should make more transfers to the new polling units to lessen distance and cumbersomeness.

“I am appealing to the media, traditional rulers, President-Generals, religious leaders and youth leaders to help us mobilise and enlighten our people on the need to go for their CVR registration,” he said.

Speaking, the Chairman of Enugu State Traditional Rulers’ Council, Igwe Lawrence Agubuzu, said that the state needed to do better in the ongoing CVR in order to positively influence the electoral system.

“I am calling on the people in general to take the issue of participating in the ongoing CVR seriously. We needed to increase the number of successful registrants in all wards in the state,” Agubuzu said.

In the same vein, Igwe N.F. Ilochi, Traditional Rulers of Ihuonyia Community in Ezeagu Local Government Area, urged INEC to increase more registration centres at the community level and engage in more stakeholders’ advocacy.

Ilochi, however, assured INEC that the traditional rulers and other community leaders would continue to sensitise their subjects on the implication and importance of getting their Permanent Voters Card through the CVR.