By Haruna Aliyu

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), in Kebbi state has said that it has received thirty four thousand two hundred and ninety four (34,294) printed permanent voters cards from their National headquarters.

In a press statement which was signed by Atiku Shekare public affairs officer added that, the PVCs that are ready for collection at the state head office and local governments belong to those who registered newly from first and second quarter in the ongoing continuous voter registration which commenced on June the 28th and ended in December 2021.

The commission also urged prospective voters to use the fourth quarter to register while those who turned 18 years after the 2019 polls to register as the exercise is ongoing. The continuous voter registration will also capture those who wishes to transfer their cards or damaged cards at the CVR points.

However, the commission warns members of the public to avoid double registration as anyone caught will be made to face the law. Shekara enjoined good citizens to exhibit good conduct during and after polls, assuring Nigerians that whoever registers will get his PVC before 2023 polls.