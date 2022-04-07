.customs

…Arrests 23 suspected smugglers

By Godfrey Bivbere

The Federal Operations Unit, Zone A of the Nigeria Customs Service, NCS said that it has impounded smuggled goods with Duty Paid Value, DPV, amounting to N767 million last month.

The Unit also disclosed that 23 persons were arrested at various points in connection with smuggling activities during the period under review.

Acting Controller of the Unit, Hussein Kehinde Ejibunu who disclosed this during a press briefing where he displayed the seizures and suspects to newsmen, said the Unit collected N89.3 million as revenue within the period.

The Controller said operatives of the Unit will always be unrelenting in our 24-hour patrols to intercept any means of conveyance of smuggled items, seized them and arrests suspects involved in the act.

He added that the fight against smuggling will be sustained to protect the nation’s economic and prevention of dangerous goods from entering the country through any entry point in the South West.

He condemned the killing of Inspector of Customs A. Onwegbuzie by suspected smugglers in Ogun State while discharging his official duties, adding that the long arms of the law will catch up with such murderers who dumped the murdered officer’s body in a pit

Ejibunu said “The  fight  against  smuggling  is  becoming  more  and  more  intense  and  fierce  due  to increased  level  of  crime.  “Smugglers  are  more determined  than  ever  before  to confront  officers  on  patrol  even  unprovoked. 

“This  new  wave  of  daring attitude  of smugglers  has  claimed  the  lives  of  many  officers;  the  latest  being  the  hacking  to death  with  machete of  Inspector  of  Customs  Onwegbuzie  A.  along  Senator  Road, Ilaro  axis of  Ogun  State  after  making  a  seizure  on  Wednesday  2nd  March,  2022.

“The  officer  was  not  only  gruesomely  murdered  but  his  body  was  dumped  in  a deep  pit.  Interestingly,  newspapers  were  not  awash  with  the  report  of  the incident.  Were  it  the  other  way  round,  there  would  have  been  noise  everywhere.

“Nevertheless,  with  the  timely  arrival  of  other  patrol  teams,  three arrest  were made  in  connection  with  the  murder,  78  bags  of  smuggled  parboiled  rice  at  50kg each  and  six  motorcycles  were  equally seized.

“On  Wednesday  9th  March,  2022,  a  patrol  team  uncovered  several  rice  barns  in  a thick  bush  behind  Dangote  Cement  Factory  in  Ogun  State.  The  discovery  which was  made  in  the  night,  triggered  gunshots  from  smugglers  directed  at  officers. Officers  never  bulged  and  in  the  morning,  evacuated  845  bags  of  foreign parboiled  rice  to  the  station. 

“Another  attack  took  place  on  Wednesday  16th March,  2022,  along  Oyan-Oni-Chain,  Idere  at  Ibarapa  area  of  Oyo  State  after making  seizure  of  105  bags  of  foreign  parboiled  rice  at  50kg  each.  During  that attack  which  was  repelled,  a  fleeing  smuggler  dropped  his  locally  made  pump action  rifle  with  four cartridges which  the  team  brought  to the  Station.

“In  the  same  vein,  a  team  that  intercepted  two Toyota  Camry  vehicles  laden with  86  bags  of  smuggled  parboiled  rice  at  50kg  each  along  Owode/Idiroko  road of  Ogun  State  was  again  attacked  by  smugglers. 

“The  team  not  only  secured  the seizure  but  it  also  repelled  the  attackers  during  which  one  was  shot  in  the  leg  and arrested  alongside  his  dane  gun  and  one  cutlass.  The  suspect  is currently receiving treatment, but  under  guard.  You  can  now  see  the  number  of  attacks  just for the  month  of  March,  2022,  alone.

“The  situation  we  have  on  our  hands  requires  all  hands  to  be  on  deck.  It  therefore behoves  on  all  of  us  to  fight  this  common  and  dangerous  enemy  called  smuggling” the Acting Controller said.

He also called on members of the public to share credible information with the service that could forestall smuggling activities and lead to arrest of more smugglers.

Five of the arrested suspects were granted administrative bail while 18 others are at various stages of investigation ahead of likely prosecution.

