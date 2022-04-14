



By Godfrey Bivbere

The Federal Operations Unit, Zone A of the Nigeria Customs Service, NCS, said that it has impounded smuggled goods with Duty Paid Value, DPV, amounting to N767 million last month.

The Unit also disclosed that 23 persons were arrested at various points in connection with smuggling activities during the period under review.

Acting Controller of the Unit, Hussein Kehinde Ejibunu who disclosed this during a press briefing where he displayed the seizures and suspects to newsmen, said the Unit collected N89.3 million as revenue within the period.

The Controller said operatives of the Unit will always be unrelenting in our 24-hour patrols to intercept any means of conveyance of smuggled items, seized them, and arrest suspects involved in the act.

He added that the fight against smuggling will be sustained to protect the nation’s economy and prevention of dangerous goods from entering the country through any entry point in the South West.

He condemned the killing of Inspector of Customs A. Onwegbuzie by suspected smugglers in Ogun State while discharging his official duties, adding that the long arms of the law will catch up with such murderers who dumped the murdered officer’s body in a pit

Ejibunu said “The fight against smuggling is becoming more and more intense and fierce due to increased level of crime. Smugglers are more determined than ever before to confront officers on patrol even unprovoked.

“This new wave of the daring attitude of smugglers has claimed the lives of many officers; the latest being the hacking to death with the machete of Inspector of Customs Onwegbuzie A. along Senator Road, Ilaro axis of Ogun State after making a seizure on Wednesday, March 2nd.

“The officer was not only gruesomely murdered but his body was dumped in a deep pit. Interestingly, newspapers were not awash with the report of the incident. Were it the other way round, there would have been noise everywhere.

“Nevertheless, with the timely arrival of other patrol teams, three arrests were made in connection with the murder, 78 bags of smuggled parboiled rice at 50kg each, and six motorcycles were equally seized.

“On Wednesday March 9th, a patrol team uncovered several rice barns in a thick bush behind Dangote Cement Factory in Ogun State. The discovery which was made at the night triggered gunshots from smugglers directed at officers. Officers never bulged and in the morning, evacuated 845 bags of foreign parboiled rice to the station.

“Another attack took place on Wednesday 16th March 2022, along Oyan-Oni Chain, Idere at Ibarapa area of Oyo State after making a seizure of 105 bags of foreign parboiled rice at 50kg each. During that attack which was repelled, a fleeing smuggler dropped his locally made pump action rifle with four cartridges which the team brought to the station.

“In the same vein, a team that intercepted two Toyota Camry vehicles laden with 86 bags of smuggled parboiled rice at 50kg each along Owode/Idiroko road of Ogun State was again attacked by smugglers.

“The team not only secured the seizure but also repelled the attackers during which one was shot in the leg and arrested alongside his dane gun and one cutlass. The suspect is currently receiving treatment but under guard. You can now see the number of attacks just for the month of March 2022, alone.

“The situation we have on our hands requires all hands to be on deck. It, therefore, behooves all of us to fight this common and dangerous enemy called smuggling” the Acting Controller said.

He also called on members of the public to share credible information with the service that could forestall smuggling activities and lead to the arrest of more smugglers.

Five of the arrested suspects were granted administrative bail while 18 others are at various stages of investigation ahead of likely prosecution.