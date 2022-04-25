By Gabriel Ewepu, ABUJA

A Civil Society Organisation, CSO, Adopt A Goal Initiative, AAGI, Saturday, tackled the National Women Leader of All Progressives Congress, APC, Dr Betta Edu, over statement on youth presidential ambition made on a national television Station on Thursday.

The CSO’s reaction was contained in a statement signed by the Executive Director, AAGI, Ariyo-Dare Atoye, which described Edu’s statement as an odious attempt “arrogantly building a political caste system where the hoi polloi will have no stake in politics.”

the National Women Leader of APC, Betta Edu, said that any youth aspiring to become the president of Nigeria in 2023 should have access to at least N50 million.

She said it while defending her party’s price tags onforms various political positions.

However, the party also announced a 50 per cent reduction in the price of nomination forms for individuals under 40 years of age.

Edu said: “If you want to be able to cater for Nigerians, you should have gone above the point where you have to look for N50 million.”

In a statement, AAGI wondered “how anyone who cannot access such an amount can be able to manage so much funds, if given the opportunity.

“The leadership of the 9th National Assembly is culpable in the shameful and unconscionable extortion and exploitation of aspirants by political parties.

“Blame them for removing the provisions in the Electoral Act that put a cap on the cost of nomination forms as passed by the 8th National Assembly.

“The leadership of the 8th National Assembly led by Sen Bukola Saraki and Yakubu Dogora, in response to the concerns over election expenses by aspirants and the call for the inclusion of more women and young people in political offices, introduced a cap on the cost of nomination forms.

“The sign was ominous that political parties, instead of prioritising the collection of dues to fund their operations, had made the exploitation of aspirants through nomination and expression of interest forms a major source of financing their activities.”