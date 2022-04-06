By Providence Ayanfeoluwa

The Eternal Sacred Order of the Cherubim and Seraphim (Apata Ipile Otito), Iwaya, Yaba, has outlined activities to mark 75th anniversary, just as it called on Nigerians to consistently pray for the nation as a result of security challenges.

Speaking at a media briefing heralding the anniversary, Minister-in-Charge, Senior Superintendent Apostle Isiah Goungo, said 75 years is a remarkable year that is worth celebrating because the church has undergone several challenges and overcame same.

“Though it is not by power or by might but we are able to get here through the grace of Almighty God.

“I am also elated that I am the Minister in Charge of the church during this landmark celebration,” he said.

Goungo said that the church is praying for the government and the country, but however, tasked the members to be security conscious.

He said: “As we all know that there is insecurity and economic challenges facing our dear country at this time, I urge all members to be careful and vigilant as we go about our daily activities.

“Likewise, as we are approaching the general election in the country, I implore everyone to continue to pray for our dear country that God should give us good leaders who will direct the affairs of this country rightly.

“I therefore pray that God will intervene and heal our dear country Nigeria,” he said.

Also, Chairman, Planning committee, Apostle Olamilekan Bello explained that in celebrating the Diamond jubilee, the planning committee has planned series of events which includes: visitation to the orphanage, Musical concert, and open air crusade, Bands day/dinning with the Minister in Charge, among others.

“The anniversary grand finale would be held on July 10, 2022. I count it a privilege to be the chairman of this anniversary, and I thank God for the grace he has given to me. I was born a Muslim, but I was accepted into the church with love and kindness.

“This shows that the house of God is open to all, and our people lovely. I implore everyone to be patient with us as we unfold the events of the 75th anniversary.”

Vanguard News