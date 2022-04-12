Cross River vaccinates 900,000 children against wild polio

The Obol Lopon, HRM Ofem Ubana Eteng flagging of the vaccination

By Ike Uchechukwu, Calabar

No fewer than 900,000 children between the ages of 0-59 months in Cross River State are set to be vaccinated against Poliomyelitis.

The exercise was flagged up by the Obol Lopon’s at his palace in Yakurr Local Government Area of the state.

The Obol Lopon, HRM Ofem Ubana Eteng and host of the event expressed satisfaction over the decentralization of an exercise of such magnitude, while encouraging more participation by his people.

According to the monarch, the exercise had given the people in all the communities across the state a huge sense of belonging.

He vowed to throw his weight behind the exercise by supporting the government to further raise awareness on the outbreak, response on Poliomyelitis and other health interventions in order to compliment the efforts of government, health workers who work tirelessly for the outright elimination of all vaccine preventable diseases.

On her part, Director General of the Cross River State Primary Healthcare Development Agency, Dr Janet Ekpeyong said that the role of the traditional rulers can never be over emphasised, especially in delivering quality and productive Healthcare to citizens

She implored parents and caregivers to protect the lives of the next generation by granting them the opportunity to get vaccinated within the stipulated time citing example with the Obol lopon who has often led in the mobilization of children within his Community for similar exercises.

“Immunization is a right of a child and the child should not be deprived. So, the government, with support from partner agencies, have mapped out strategies to get all children vaccinated irrespective of weather conditions, topographical challenges as well as other surmountable barriers which hindered accessibility and 100% coverage in the time past.

“With the commitment of health workers, as well as compelling voices from strategic leaders like the Traditional Rulers council, religious leaders, government officials, youths and women leaders, the state has remained Poliomyelitis free despite panicking figures from some states of the federation,” she said.

According to her, with the devastating effects of the disease to children within 0-59 months which includes economic, psychological and general well-being, all hands must be on deck for continuous and non stop advocacy and sensitization in churches, schools , markets and other places of public gathering .

She said: “So far in Cross River State, no record of Poliomyelitis 2 variant has been recorded, this is due to the collective efforts of all stakeholders including the traditional, religious and political leaders who are determined to see a healthier Cross River State.

“The choice to flag off the exercise at the palace of the Obol Lopon is because the role of the traditional institution in the promotion of health activities is pivotal and the Obol Lopon has always been a voice and a champion of vaccination.”