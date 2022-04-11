…LG system must be rejigged for governance to reach people

By Ike Uchechukwu Calabar

Former Nigeria Ambassador to Ethiopia and Governorship aspirant under the People’s Democratic party, PDP, in Cross River state, Amb. Nkoyo Toyo has asserted that the state has a “growthless economy” and needs urgent fixing by a competent individual.

The Ex- House of Representatives member, Calabar /Odukpani Federal Constituency made the assertion on Monday at the PDP Secretariat ( Annex) in Calabar while declaring her intentions to run for the office of governor come 2023.

She explained that our major challenge has been ruling by exclusion because people are not feeling governance at the basic level stressing that when this happens people feel unwanted and they believe the country is no working.

Amb.Toyo said :” We have a growthless economy , people are poor, the level of indebtedness of the state is high. We have read reports that we are now taking 55.5 million naira monthly to support the salary bills of the state, it shows you the state has a serious economic problem.

“Our IGR is leaking very badly, what we generate doesn’t go into the government’s purse, the allocation from the Federal government is not helping matters either, so the economy is not growing, there are no opportunities, so something drastic has to be done to make sure the economy is more inclusive in terms of its growth and development.

“We have a prebendal politics, we reward people producing little based on loyalty which is rewarded , and this produces a dysfunctional system where people for instance in the Civil Service are rewarded not on the bases of work done but it is based on those who you favour and nobody is held responsible for things like leakages because everything goes,” she said .

Speaking further, she said that one of the core mandate of her adminstration if elected would be the total revival of the local government system in a bid to take governance to the people at the grassroots.

She said:” We have to build an economy which is more people inclusive. One major attribute of my government will be reviving the Local Government system. You cannot rule the Northern Senatorial District from Calabar, you need people on ground, if you want governance to count for the people.

“We need to look for creative to bring both religious and traditional institution into governance, a lot of our people believe in these institutions, we need to redefine our work ethics, we need to tap into this energy of returning some level of accountability , so that we can be blocking some leakages to do more work.

“We will ensure that the local government is totally revived and the bureaucracy has to work , we will train and recruit good people to who can act as catalyst to join others who ate already in the system to make governance reach everyone at the grassroots.

“We can create more jobs , we can make things work , we are already the paradise state in Nigeria , we can make it clean and green again revive agriculture and boost security,” she said.

On his part, the Chairman of the PDP in the state, Venatius Ikem Esq. described Amb. Nkoyo Toyo as one the most experienced CrossRiverians who is qualified in so many ways , a lawyer a social activist and more who has a lot to offer to CrossRiverians.

“I have known her for close to two decades, the only word you can describe her with is competence , she comes with a lot of competence ,she comes with a lot of experience .

“I have seen her perform as a lawyer , an NGO person and an ambassador for this country. I have no doubt on my mind she would perform fantastically if given the chance to be governor,” Ikem said.

Vanguard News Nigeria