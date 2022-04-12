…anyone who wants to contest has inalienable right to do so

By Ike Uchechukwu, Calabar

Former Nigeria Ambassador to Uganda ,Etubom ( Amb.) Eyoma Asuquo has disclosed that it was only fair that the ruling All progressives Congress, APC, in Cross River Zoned the governorship position to the Southern Senatorial District of the state.

He however stated that it was the inalienable right of anyone who wants to contest for any position to do so as nobody can stop them from doing so.

The Ex- envoy made the disclosure while interacting with journalists in Calabar saying that the South did it first in 1999 and it moved from there to the central then North adding that it was only natural , fair and reasonable it came back to the South

According to him when it was the turn of the Central to produce and he decided to contest under CPC, a lot of people from the South did not support him.

Etubom Asuquo said :” In Cross River State, I think it is only fair that the governorship position is zoned back to the south as the governor has rightly said.

“The south did it first, then it went to central. I remember when I was contesting for governor under CPC, everybody in the south was telling me it should go to central. And a lot of people from the south did not support me because they said it should go to central, after central to the north.

“So it stands to reason that it should come back to the south for the rotation to restart. A lot of us who look at politics more in terms of fairness think it should be so, even though you cannot prevent whoever wants to contest from contesting.

“First and foremost, it is the inalienable rights of anybody who wants to contest for any position to contest. So you will see people from other zones wanting to contest. Like even in APC, the governor of Kogi state declared his intention to contest last Saturday. While you will not prevent them, the party position is explicit that there’s zoning.”

Reacting to mechanism to take care of erring members who go against zoning, the ex-diplomat said there was no way anyone can be prevented from aspiring because we are practicing democracy and it evolves.

“Our democracy is a ball game and as democracy evolves, the concept of human rights also become more and more prominent. There’s no way you can prevent an individual who aspires to buy his form with his money from contesting.

“The only thing you do is that those party people know the position of the party, so the only punishment they will give you is in the poll, to make sure that you fail resoundingly. Some people who buy form doesn’t necessarily mean that they are hoping to be president or governor.

“They are doing it as “bargaining” position. Like the presidency will come to the south obviously; there’s no doubt about that. Maybe the individual is positioning himself to bargain for vice presidential to show that he has support in the north or other districts and zone as the case may be.

“The vice president will obviously come from the north. And he’s from north central. Maybe he wants to show people that north east and north west would support him if taken as vice president.

“All those things are possibility in politics. But I don’t see a situation where the party says our ticket is going to the south, then just because you buy form you think you can will it. It’s not possible.”

“In our dear state, the position of the governor is important. There’s no way you can pretend that it is not important. Like in our state, our governor is the only governor in the south south geopolitical zone.

“So he’s not only the governor of Cross River State, he’s the leader of APC in the whole south south geopolitical zone. That makes what he says in Abuja important. Most of those who will take part in an indirect election one way or the other have what I may call latent obligation to him.

“So because of this his position becomes very important. That’s why a lot of those who want to contest are talking about the position of governor. If you are important and feel you can win primary why not go and buy form and win primary,” he said.