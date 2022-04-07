.

As Party Stakeholders vow to resist it until the Decision is rescinded

Party members ask Ayu led NWC to call the State Chairman to Order or go to Court and stop the Ward Congresses

By Henry Umoru, ABUJA

AHEAD of the Primaries for the Akwa Ibom Governorship flag-bearer, strong indications have emerged that a crisis looms in the state chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP over the recall of the ward party membership register by the state Chairman, Hon Aniekan Akpan.

The Chairman was also said to have recently released party membership cards which do not in any way go down well with the people

The development is said to have created an atmosphere of grumbling among party leaders, Stakeholders and supporters of the party as they are not taking it lightly, even as they have vowed to resist until the status quo is maintained and what the Chairman has done is jettisoned.

A source told Vanguard yesterday that following the action of the Akwa Ibom State Chairman, all is not well in the state PDP over the recall of the Ward Party Membership register and the recently released party membership cards.

Members of the party in the state are kicking against the action of the Chairman, have however described what took place as a sinister motive, even as they have threatened court action if this decision was not rescinded.

Against this backdrop, party members have called on Senator Iyorchia Ayu led National Working Committee, NWC, as a matter of urgency by calling the Akwa Ibom PDP State Chairman to order and failure to do that, they would be left with no other option than to stop the conduct of the forthcoming ward congresses.

A source said, “You cannot recall award register and party membership cards released only 10 days ago for authentication of ward membership status towards the forthcoming ward congresses to elect 3 Adhoc delegates and national delegates.

“There is apprehension to this effect owing to the threats and intimidation of statutory delegates by government officials.

“Party members have therefore called on the National leadership of the party to call the state party chairman to order or they will be left with no other option than to stop the conduct of the forthcoming ward congresses of the party through the court for breach of the party’s guidelines and the electoral act.”

