Team Nigeria on Saturday defeated their Rwandan counterparts by three runs in the final group game of the Nigeria Women T20 Invitational Cricket tournament.

Both countries have won their three previous matches but Rwanda sat top of the table of the five-nation event with better net run rate.

The victory means that the hosts are top with perfect record after beating their other four contenders — Ghana, the Gambia, Sierra Leone and now Rwanda.

In the match, played at the Tafawa Balewa Square Cricket Oval in Lagos, Nigeria won the toss and opted to bat first.

The Rwandan fielding strategy appeared to be the 37th ranked International Cricket Council team on pressure early on as they took out wickets even as early as the second over.

But Salome Sunday, who was sent in the fourth over, was able to steady the ship, scoring 63 runs for 58 balls.

Her effort was sufficient to see Nigeria score 117 for the loss of six wickets in 20 overs.

Rwanda came in to part in the second innings, scoring 114 runs for the loss of six in 20 overs.

At the end of the game, Vice-Captain of the Nigerian side, Omonye Asika, said the team was ready to take on their opponent, Rwanda in the finals of the event on Sunday.

“We are ready for the game tomorrow. We just gave them a test of what to expect in the next match,” she said.

On her part, Diane Bimenyimana, Captain of the Rwandan team, praised her team for the effort, adding that they will come out stronger in their next game.

The tie on Sunday will determine the winner of the tournament. (NAN)