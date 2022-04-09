.

By Moso Nosike

To commemorate its milestone, leading Value-Added Service Aggregator, Creditswitch has launched a corporate social responsibility initiative in partnership with the Nigerian Correctional Service (NCoS) to mark its 9th anniversary.

In the maiden edition of the CSR partnership with NcoS, Creditswitch, a leading Value-Added service provider in the Telecom and IT industry space in Nigeria donated educational materials to the Lagos State Command Headquarters of NCoS comprising laptops and books to inmates as well as sponsorship of twenty-two inmates for the 2022 Joint Admission and Matriculation Board (JAMB) examination.

Speaking at the event, Enitan Kuton, Head of marketing and communications, Creditswitch said “In line with our commitment towards positively contributing to communities where we operate, we have partnered with the Nigerian Correctional Service to commemorate our anniversary.

“Our decision to partner with the Nigerian Correctional Service to provide educational support by sponsoring inmates that showed interest in writing JAMB and donating laptops and books is to help in fostering a system that effectively addresses the challenges confronting inmates which ultimately makes it difficult for them to secure gainful employment after their release, which makes them vulnerable to crime again,” Enitan said.

Founded in 2013, Creditswitch has consistently invested in and provided the best value-added solutions to its business partners across all sectors of the economy by deploying technical infrastructure, expertise, and resources needed for these businesses to thrive.

Today, Creditswitch is a proud partner with various financial institutions, telecommunication service providers, insurance, healthcare, and betting companies, among others.

“We want to support inmates to become responsible, law-abiding citizens who contribute positively to their communities upon release. This is part of delivering on our organization’s brand philosophy ‘to go the extra mile’. We are immensely proud to be associated with this noble initiative and we would like to encourage other organizations to join us in making a positive difference in the community, Michael Elue, Chief Information Officer, Creditswitch said.

“Our Corporate Social Responsibility reflects our commitment of love for humanity and influencing the community we operate in positively. We strive to be socially responsible throughout our business activities, and one way we do this is by helping rehabilitate and reskill inmates, give them a second chance at life” Brand Manager, Olukayode Salabiu added.

The Public Relations Officer, NCoS, Chief Superintendent, Rotimi Oladokun, on behalf of the Command thanked Creditswitch for the partnership with the service and the show of love and compassion to the inmates through their donation of educational materials and laptop computers to the NCoS.

The donation event was held at the Nigerian Correction Service office, Alagbon, Ikoyi Lagos, and in attendance were Michael Elue Chief Information Officer, Creditswitch; Enitan Kuton, Head of Marketing and Communications, Creditswitch; Olukayode Salabiu, Brand Manager, Creditswitch; and Biobele Lawson, Head of legal service, Creditswitch; and the Public Relations Officer, NCoS, Chief Superintendent, Rotimi Oladokun who received the materials on behalf of the Service.

Vanguard News Nigeria