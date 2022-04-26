By Rosemary Iwunze

CRC Credit Bureau Limited (CRC) has been named the Best Credit Bureau, Nigeria 2022 by Capital Finance International (CFI.co) a print journal and online resource reporting on business, economics and finance with its Headquarters in London, United Kingdom.

CRC Credit Bureau Limited has won this award, consecutively for the past two years (2020 and 2021). CFI.co also awarded CRC Credit Bureau the Best Loan Applications Services Provider, Nigeria in 2019.

For the current year 2022, the CFI.co judging panel stated in their report that “CRC Credit Bureau gives partners a 360-view of their customers, pulling from financial records as well as social media channels to understand how the pandemic has impacted them.

“Advanced data analysis is being utilised to identify customers with responsible repayment histories so that terms can be renewed or restructured.

“The latest CRC initiative is designed to offer a clearer picture of those seeking loans in the aftermath of the economic damage inflicted by the pandemic, especially the country’s hard-hit SMEs.

“The company is also implementing recovery plans that seek to build IT capacity and digital awareness. It has set up a financial education center where companies are given IT training in soft skills, credit evaluation and tracing, among other subjects.

“CRC hopes that stronger technical services will allow businesses in Nigeria to upscale more rapidly after the upheaval of Covid-19”.

Speaking on the award, CRC Group Managing Director/CEO, Dr Tunde Popoola stated: “CFI’s Judging Report fully captures CRC’s commitment to serve our members and consumers with comprehensive credit reporting on individuals and businesses, enlarge our range of solutions that help organisations achieve their business objectives.

“We facilitate decision making with our data analysis capabilities. Individuals living in Nigeria can now stay on top of their credit history through our various products/services and digital platforms that make access to credit information easier than ever.”

Vanguard News