Suspects and mothers

By Dayo Johnson

An Akure Chief Magistrate Court, sitting in Oke Eda, Ondo state has ordered the remand of four kids suspected robbers with nickname Oyenusi, Anini, Osunbor and their mothers.

They were arrested by the state security outfit codenamed Amotekun for their serial involvement in robbing Point of Sales (PoS) operators in Ilara -Mokin, Ondo State.

Recall, that the kid robbers confessed that they have took part in more than 46 different robbery operations.

The defendants include, Ojo Sunday, 16, aka Oyenusi, Timilehin Femi, 13, aka Oyenusi, Timilehin Ojo, 22, Omoniyi Ogundere 17, aka Osunbor, Ayodele Odeyemi, 18, Iyabo Femi 30 and Kehinde Ayodele, 36

The mothers of two of the defendants allegedly make charms to fortify them for operations and prevent their arrest by security agencies.

Operatives of Amotekun arrested them for allegedly committing the crime at Ilara-Mokin on April 10, 2022.

They were charged to court and arraigned on thirteen counts charges bothering on conspiracy, burglary and stealing.

The state prosecution led by Mr Oluwasegun Akeredolu, informed the court that the defendants; Anini, Oyenusi and Osunbor, stole a mini POS and other valuable items from one Mrs Grace Falaye.

The charge reads “That you, Sunday Ojo, Timilehin Femi and Omoniyi Ogundere on or about April 10, 2022, at about 9:30 a.m., at llara-Mokin, a place within the criminal jurisdiction of this Honourable Court, did steal a mini-POS, property of Mrs. Falaye Grace.

The prosecution alleged that the mothers; Odeyemi Ayodele and Iyabo Sunday made charms for Ojo Sunday, Timilehin Femi, Ogundere Omoniyi, meant to protect burglars, robbers and theft and also to prevent them from arrest, detention and conviction.

Ojo Sunday’s mother, lyabo was accused of receiving the sum of N10,000.00 which was obtained by means of stealing, knowing same to have been stolen .

The defendants were further alleged of breaking into the shop of one Mrs. Olanireti Esho, at opposite Hospital junction, llara-Mokin, with intent to commit a felony.

According to the Prosecution, the offences contravene Sections 516, 390 (9) 414 3 (1) 427 519 and 273 of the Criminal Code Law, Cap. 37, Vol. 1, Laws of Ondo State of Nigeria, 2006.

The police prosecutor, Akeredolu prayed for an order to remand him at the correctional centre, which was supported by an affidavit.

Counsel to the defendants, Benjamin Obilo opposed the application made by the prosecutor and urged the court to consider their ages.

The Chief Magistrate, Tope Aladejana, in his ruling, ordered the remand of all the defendants in Amotekun custody and adjourned the case till May 12, 2022 for hearing.

