An Ado-Ekiti Magistrates’ Court, on Wednesday, ordered that a 20-year-old gatekeeper, David Emmanuel, be remanded in a correctional centre in Ado-Ekiti for allegedly defiling a teenager.

The defendant, whose address was not provided, is charged with rape.

Magistrate Olubunmi Bamidele, who did not take the plea of Emmanuel, directed the prosecution to return the case file to the Director of Public Prosecution for legal advice.

She adjourned the case until May 25 for mention.

Earlier, the Prosecution Counsel, Insp Elijah Adejare, told the Court that Emmanuel committed the offence on April 4 at Onigari Area in Ado-Ekiti.

Adejare alleged that Emmanuel defiled a primary five pupil.

The offence, the prosecution said contravened the provisions of Section 31 of the Child’s Right Law of Ekiti State, 2021.

(NAN)

