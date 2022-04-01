A Chief Magistrates’ Court, sitting in Makurdi, on Friday, ordered the remand of three persons for allegedly killing Miss Mngohol Takor, 26, in a guest house in Makurdi.

The defendants: Joseph Edet, 35; David Abur, 23 and Kelvin Jirbo, 23, all of Zaki Azey street, George Akume Way, Makurdi, were arraigned over alleged criminal conspiracy and culpable homicide.

The Police Prosecutor, Sgt. Jonah Uletu, told the court that the case was transferred from ‘B’ Divisional Police Station, Makurdi to Criminal Investigations Department (CID), Makurdi via letter, with No. AR:3100/BNS/MKB/VOL.2/692, dated March 22.

Uletu said that one Sarah Takor, of Zaki Azey street, George Akume Way, Makurdi, reported the case at ‘B’ Divisional Police Station, Makurdi, on March 20.

He said the defendants conspired and killed Takor inside a room at Madona Guest House, Nyiman, Markurdi, on March 20.

“According to Sarah Takor, on March 19, at about 1430hrs, Mngohol Takor left her shop at the same address and did not return back, while her cell phone was switched off.

“On March 20, at about 0600hrs, while in their house, one Kelvin Jirbo, of same address, brought her sister’s cell phone and a hotel key, asking her to go to Madona Guest House, Nyiman, where her sister was lying unconscious.

“She said that she refused to collect the key, but insisted that he should take her to the hotel. On reaching there, they found her sister dead,” Uletu said.

The prosecutor said that the defendants were arrested during police investigation for allegedly committing the crime, while one other person was still at large.

He said investigation into the matter was ongoing and requested for time to complete it.

According to him, the offences contravene Sections 97 and 222 of the Penal Code, Law of Benue State, 2004.

However, when the case came up for mention, no plea was taken for wants of jurisdiction.

The Magistrate, Mr Vincent Kor, remanded the defendants in the Federal Correctional Centre, Makurdi, and adjourned the case till June 9, for further mention.