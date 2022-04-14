Sharia law

A Shari’a Court in Magajin Gari, Kaduna State on Thursday ordered that Nura Usman and Adamu Dauda be remanded in a correctional facility for allegedly defecating in a mosque.

The police charged Usman and Dauda with public nuisance and inciting violence.

The Judge, Malam Rilwanu Kyaudai, adjourned the case until April 28 for the police to present witnesses

Earlier, the Prosecution Counsel, Insp Ibrahim Shuaibu, said that Usman and Dauda were handed over to the Tudun Wada Police station on April 11 by members of the community.

He said that Usman was caught defecating in a mosque located on Alkalawa road, Tudun Wada Kaduna around 2 p.m.

He said that Dauda, the second defendant had promised to give Usman N20, 000 to defecate in the mosque.

They pleaded not guilty.

-NAN

Vanguard News Nigeria