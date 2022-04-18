By Innocent Anaba

A Lagos Magistrate’s Court sitting at Ogba, Ikeja has struck out a money laundering charge brought against Isaac Adewole, Managing Director, Shibahwells Energy and staff of Wema Bank, Kingsley Ananwude, for lack of merit.

Magistrate A. Layinka discharged the defendants and struck out the charge following the legal advice from the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions, DPP, Lagos State that no prima facie case has been established against them.

It would be recalled that the defendants were arraigned on February 9, 2022, for alleged stealing and money laundering involving N1.7 billion. After pleading not guilty, the court granted the defendants bail and then adjourned the case till March 15, 2022, for trial.

On March 15, 2022, when the case was mentioned, Magistrate Layinka discharged the defendants and struck out the charge for lack of merit after relying on the legal advice from the Office of the DPP, Office of the Attorney-General of Lagos State/Ministry of Justice.

In the legal advice sighted by this reporter, the DPP after an extensive review of the duplicate casefile provided by the police authority said the defendants were arrested based on rumours by one Timi Popoola and nothing more.

The DPP added that there was insufficient evidence to predicate the offences upon which a criminal charge was brought before the court.

It was gathered that the criminal charge of alleged stealing and money laundering involving N1.7billion and the media hysteria that followed was at the instance of Timi Popoola.

