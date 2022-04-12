court

An Ota Magistrates’ Court in Ogun on Tuesday sentenced an unemployed man, Segun Shoyemi, 27, to eight months imprisonment for breaking into a warehouse and stealing two motorcycles worth N1.3 million.

The police charged Shoyemi, whose address was not provided with conspiracy, burglary, and theft.

He pleaded not guilty.

Delivering judgment, Magistrate A. O. Adeyemi, sentenced the him without an option of fine.

Adeyemi held that the prosecution had proven its case beyond reasonable doubts that the convict was guilty of the offence.

Earlier, the Prosecution Counsel, E.O. Adaraloye told the court that the convict and others at large, committed the offence on Jan.30, 2021 at 2 a.m. at No 1 Agbebi Street, Ota.

Adaraloye said that the convict and his accomplices broke into the warehouse and stole two unregistered Bajaj Boxer motorcycles worth N1.3 million, belonging to Chief Adeleke Samuel.

The prosecutor said that the offence contravened the provisions of sections 390(10a), 413 and 516 of the Criminal Code, Laws of Ogun,2006. (NAN)

