By Chinonso Alozie

Mrs Maria Ezediaro, from Imo state, who was arrested in February 2021, in Owerri, by the operatives of the Intelligence Response Team, IRT, led by the suspended Abba Kyari, was on Thursday freed by Hon. Justice M.O. Olajuwon, of the Federal High court in Abuja.

The lawyer to the Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB, Ifeanyi Ejiofor, said this to Vanguard in Owerri.

He also told Vanguard that the woman’s freedom came after the legal team of IPOB, applied for the Enforcement of Mrs Maria Ezediaro, Fundamental Human Rights.

Explaining the details to Vanguard, Ejiofor said: “Mrs Maria Ezediaro, a Mother and grandmother was abducted over a year ago in Imo state by operatives of the Intelligence Response Team (IRT), hitherto led by the suspended, disgraced and drug baron – DCP Abba Kyari, and consequently detained at the IRT most dreaded abattoir facility has finally regained her freedom today, 21st April 2022.

“Recall that following our Application for the Enforcement of Her Fundamental Human Rights filed on her behalf before the Abuja Federal High Court, she was hurriedly charged to court on frivolous and smokescreen charge by the infamous IRT.

“This Step was targeted at truncating the Fundamental Human Rights Suit we filed to compel her release. Nevertheless, the long arm of the Law has finally caught up with those monsters in uniform as the Federal High Court proceeded to hear our Suit on the merit and consequently, directed for her unconditional release.”

“Damages were equally awarded against the suspended DCP – Abba Kyari together with his disbanded outfit, for the gross violation of Mrs Ezediaro’s Fundamental Rights. The Federal High Court seised of the frivolous charge brought against her equally granted her bail on our Application.”

“Today, (Thursday) Mrs Ezediaro has finally regained her freedom and presently walking the street a free person. Be assured UmuChineke, that we are vigorously pursuing the bail applications of every other person(s) arrested and detained in similar circumstances and they shall all regain their freedom in due course.

“My team and I shall stop at nothing to ensure that all UmuChineke arrested and still detained at various detention facilities of the Nigerian Security Agencies are released,” Ejiofor said.