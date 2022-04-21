By Innocent Anaba

A Federal High Court sitting in Lagos, yesterday, restrained the Police from arresting or detaining officials of an agro-allied firm, Ladgroup Limited.

Trial judge, Justice Abimbola Awogboro, also restrained one Prince Babatunde Onafowokan from instigating any other security agency to “harass” “detain” officials of Ladgroup Limited.

Mr Robert Ogirri, Mrs Bolaji Christiana Oluwayemisi, Mr Toyin Alimi, Mr Chukwunonso Okeke, Mr Kemi Odunsi, and Mr Keshi Afegbua, all of Ladgroup Limited, in a fundamental rights suit, had claimed that the respondents’ actions had caused them colossal damages following their arrest by officers of the first to third respondents allegedly without following due process of law.

The first to fourth respondents are the Inspector-General of Police; Deputy Inspector-General of Police, Force Criminal Investigation Department (Force CID), Assistant Inspection-General of Police, Zone 2, Command, Onikan, Lagos and Onafowokan.

The court also restrained all the respondents in the suit, following a motion filed and argued by the applicant’s counsel, Adetunji Adedoyin-Adeniyi.

The court held that the orders subsist till the hearing and determination of the motion on notice filed by the applicants against the IGP, DIG, AIG and Onafowokan.

The court also ordered the applicants to file an undertaking as to damages, if it turns out that the orders made ought not to have been granted and adjourned further hearing till May 9, 2022, and returned the file to the admin judge for proper assignment.