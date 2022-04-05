By Gabriel Enogholase, Benin

An Edo High Court sitting in Benin City, has barred Edo State government and Edo State Traffic Control and Management Agency, EDSTMA, from impounding vehicles, auctioning seized vehicles and demanding payment of penalties for alleged traffic violations without recourse to the court.

A Benin-based legal practitioner, Mr. Chukwuka Enegide, had dragged Edo State government, EDSTMA, its managing director and three others to court after the agency impounded his vehicle over alleged traffic violations without recourse to the court.

He sought a declaration of the court that granting of absolute power to compulsorily take possession of citizens’ vehicles, impound same indefinitely, impose fines, penalties and to auction same without affording them any opportunity of hearing let alone on fair hearing was unconstitutional, illegal and void.

He also urged the court to determine whether the relevant section of EDSTMA law granting absolute power to impound, auction vehicles or demand payment without recourse to the court was consistent with Sections 1, 3, 35, 44 and 72 of the 1999 Constitution among other declarations.

In his ruling, Justice P. A. Akhihiero held that the applicant was able to prove his case and granted the declaration sought.

The court said: “The relevant section of the EDSTMA law granting absolute power to impound and auction vehicles or demand payment of penalties without recourse to the courts are inconsistence with sections 1, 3, 36, 44, and 75 of the 1999 Constitution and are declared null and void to the extent of inconsistency.”

The court also declared that the respondent’s act of extortion, unlawful and forcible seizure and compulsory acquisition of the applicant’s vehicle and its detention was unconstitutional and a violation of his right to fair-hearing and property as guaranteed by the Constitution.

The court awarded N5 million damages against the defendants and N200,000 as costs to the applicant.

