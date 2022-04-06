By Innocent Anaba

A Federal High Court sitting in Abuja has held that the tenure of Kabiru Ibrahim-led dissolved National Working Committee and National Executive Council of All Farmers Association of Nigeria, AFAN, ended almost three years ago.

Trial judge, Justice Taiwo Taiwo, held that Ibrahim and his exco thus ceased to be in office since June 14, 2019, when their five-year tenure expired.

The judge gave the judgement in a suit marked FHC/ABJ/CS/322/2020 filed by The Incorporated Trustees of AFAN.

Ibrahim and his led dissolved National Working Committee and National Executive Council of AFAN are the first defendants while the Inspector-General of Police is the second defendant.

ALSO READ: I paid for identifying with voiceless Nigerians, says expelled Abuja Imam; gets new appointment

Justice Taiwo held: “The issue is whether the 1st defendant and his exco are still in office. I have read the constitution of the plaintiff, particularly the article stating thus: ‘The tenure of all elected officers of all organs at all levels shall be a single term of five years, except a person appointed amongst a life member of the association and the trustees. The zonal chairmanship shall be rotated’.

“It is not before me that the 1st defendant was appointed amongst a life member of the association and the trustees. Although the plaintiff puts the date of the assumption as president of the 1st defendant and his exco at June 2013, with its expiration date at June 2018, I find that the 1st defendant and his exco were inaugurated on June 15, 2014.

“From the foregoing, the questions for determination are answered in favour of the plaintiff herein. I so hold. As regards the reliefs, I grant all the reliefs. This is the judgment of the court.”

Vanguard News Nigeria