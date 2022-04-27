By Steve Oko

A Federal High Court sitting in Umuahia, Abia State, Wednesday, adjourned till May 12, a suit filed by the Leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB, Mazi Nnamdi Kanu, against the Federal Government, challenging his rendition from Kenya.

Kanu was on June 28, 2021, “abuducted in Kenya and renditioned back to Nigeria”, by the agents of the Federal Government, according to his lawyer.

Kanu had through his Special Counsel, Aloy Ejimakor, approached the High Court to enforce his fundamental rights.

Respondents in the suit include the Federal Republic of Nigeria, the President of Nigeria, and the Attorney General of the Federation.

The court had on its own motion directed the parties to address it on the issue of whether or not it has territorial jurisdiction over the matter based on the fundamental rights violations alleged against the Federal Government of Nigeria which occurred in Kenya.

At the last hearing on March 25, the Court adjourned till April 27, the matter for hearing all the parties on their written addresses on the territorial jurisdiction.

When the matter was called up Wednesday for hearing, the Respondents did not file the address on point of law as was directed by the Court on March 25th, 2022.

Amos Enoch, leading other lawyers from the office of the Attorney General who appeared for the three respondents pleaded with the Court to grant the respondents an extension of time to file their written addresses.

Upon consideration, the Court granted their request and adjourned the matter for hearing on the written addresses of the parties to 12th May, 2022.

Kanu in the originating suit filed by his lawyer, Ejimakor, is “seeking the enforcement of the fundamental rights against unlawful arrest, torture, unlawful detention, unlawful disappearance, his right to fair hearing and above all, his right against unlawful expulsion otherwise known as extraordinary rendition.”

Some of the reliefs sought by the IPOB lawyer include: An order of Court prohibiting the prosecution of Nnamdi Kanu on the strength of the unlawful rendition; his repatriation to his last place of abode abroad or to his country of nationality, Britain; and 25billion Naira damages and an official apology.

Addressing news later, Ejimakor expressed displeasure over the inability of the Respondents to file their written addresses.

He wondered why the federal government that has thousands of lawyers at its disposal could not respond.

Speaking also, Enoch denied receiving the addresses in good time and thanked the court for giving them more time to respond.