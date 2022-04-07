Amb. CHIGOZIE OKWARA , a Nigerian Entrepreneur from the Eastern Part of Nigeria, has yet a again bagged another Special Recognition for his many achievements in the Society.

THIS AWARD IN RECOGNITION OF HIS HIGHLY AND EXCELLENT EFFECTIVE PROFESSIONAL INSPIRATIONAL LEADERSHIP AND EXECUTIVE CHARISMA, IN PUBLIC RESOURCES MANAGEMENT AND SYSTEMS MANAGEMENT AND GOOD GOVERNANACE IN WEST AFRICA.

The CHARTERED INSTITUTE OF PUBLIC RESOURCES MANAGEMENT AND POLITICS, GHANA Has Conferred This Certificate Of Chartered Fellowship Member on Ambassador Chigozie Okwara (CF.PRMP)GHANA.

Together with all the Honours, Rights and Privileges Belonging to that Distinction, In Witness Whereof this Chartered Fellowship Status and Certificate is Granted, Bearing the Seal of the Institute and Signatures of the President/director General and the Registrar/Ceo of the institute.

CHIGOZIE Okwara is the Founder & CEO of Softwork, an online freelance platform that connects African Talents to Businesses to get work done.