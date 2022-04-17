Leading radio stations, Cool FM, Wazobia FM, and Nigeria Info, under the auspices of AIM Group, have announced the first Easter edition of the Praise Jam Concert which is scheduled to hold on the 18th of April, 2022, at the Eko Convention Centre in Victoria Island, Lagos.

This is in a bid to allow Lagosians to celebrate the Easter holidays in grand style with their favourite gospel artistes.

The concert, which is entitled “The Resurrection,” promises to feature live musical performances from the likes of Mercy Chinwo, Tope Alabi, Tim Godfrey, Akpororo, BJ Sax, Emma Oh My God, Mike Abdul, Chioma Jesus, and D.J. Ofure while Kenny Black would serve as the host.

Speaking on the launch of the first Easter edition of the Praise Jam Concert, Serge Noujaim, the Chief Executive Officer of Cool FM, Wazobia FM, and Nigeria Info, noted that the rationale behind the event is to create a platform that encourages Lagosians to celebrate the resurrection of Jesus Christ collectively.

“We, as a formidable radio group, understand the need for Nigerians, particularly Lagosians, to celebrate the resurrection of Jesus Christ in a grand style. This is because we believe that this is a creative way of promoting the concept of love and togetherness which are part of the fundamental components required to sustain the corporate existence of Nigeria as a whole,” he said.