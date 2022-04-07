By Ozioruva Aliu



BENIN CITY – THE President of African Bar Association (AfBA), Hannibal Uwaifo has called on President Muhammadu Buhari to immediately convoke a national discourse on insecurity in Nigeria as according to him, the people in charge have displayed lack of will and capacity to check insecurity in the country.

Uwaifo made the call in Benin City on Wednesday after his inauguration as Notary Public for Nigeria by the Chief Judge of Edo State, Justice Joe Acha where he expressed fears that anarchy looms if the situation remains the same in the country.

He said: “Government does not have the will, whether political or otherwise, to deal with the issue of insecurity and I don’t think the problem will solve itself. It is going to keep deteriorating.

“We need to have a national discourse on it where pertinent questions will be asked. We need to find out how we came about the issue of banditry, kidnapping, how did foreigners involved in this get into the country?

“If we don’t do this urgently we may not get out of this. It is a big problem that may spell doom for the country with the way it is escalating everyday. urgent steps are needed to be taken to tackle it,” he stated.

On his inauguration as notary public, Uwaifo said it is a call for more work to the public and the profession. “This is part of our profession, as a Notary, you have a lot of duty to perform to the public and we are ready to take that and in more capacity now.”

Meanwhile, the Chief Judge, Justice Acha admonished the recipients not to be found wanting in the discharge of their duties as a Notary.

“You must ensure that you do not in any way willfully proceed, to certify or profound any false statement or document or pervert any act or document.

“A contravention of the above by any Notary, amounts to an offence and makes such erring Notary liable on conviction to a term of imprisonment.

“In addition to this, the Chief Justice of Nigeria may direct the Chief Registrar to remove the name of the Notary from the register,” he warned.