Smugglers responsible – Customs

*They killed our son – Family

By Godfrey Bivbere

Controversy is presently trailing the recent death of an operative of the Federal Operations Unit, Zone A of the Nigeria Customs Service, NCS.

While the Service claimed that the officer was killed by smugglers, a family member who spoke with Vanguard Maritime Report said that the claim is suspicious as their son who was in the company of six operatives died on the 2nd of March, 2022 but that his death was not made known to them until after 24 hours.

The Controller of the Unit said last week, that the deceased, an Inspector of Customs, A. Onwegbuzie, was killed by suspected smugglers in Ogun State and his body dumped in a deep pit.

He vowed that the long arm of the law would catch up with those behind the murder.

Meanwhile, a family source told Vanguard, “Seven officers went for operations and one went missing, the other six ran away and they never called for any kind of reinforcement, never declared him missing after 24 hours.

“Instead, the unit leader went on to call a soothsayer to tell them where they can find him or his corpse. And everyone knows that the Service, in their usual way, will attack the community in Commando style in order to rescue him.”

The source told Vanguard Maritime Report “You need to see the picture of the deceased; it was like he was strangled.”

Efforts to speak with the Public Relations Officer of the Unit, Peter Duniya, proved abortive as he neither picked up his call when contacted.