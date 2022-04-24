,

Rite Foods, a truly world-class and proudly Nigerian food and beverage company, has continued in its consumer-centric approach to celebrating with the Muslim faithful as they observe the Ramadan fasting in fulfilment of the fourth pillar of Islam.

The market leader with its 13 variants of Bigi carbonated soft drink (CSD) and table water, Rite sausages, and Fearless energy drink urged the Islamic believers to always uphold the virtues of the religion, with a firm commitment to its teachings as they keep to its obligations in the holy month.

The company with its award-winning brands has also continued in its resolve to provide its quality products to the Muslim faithful for refreshment and enjoyment at this special moment and all occasions of great celebrations.

While admonishing them during this fasting period, the Managing Director of Rite Foods, Mr Seleem Adegunwa, wishes the Islamic believers which constitute part of its consumers, a happy celebration which is intended at ushering in peace and happiness for mutual co-existence.

He said the company with consumers at the core of its mission will continually felicitate the Islamic faithful at all times, with its unique brands that have dictated the pace in the food and beverage sector of Africa’s largest economy, providing them with product variants that cater to their needs and preferences.

Adegunwa further prays that the guidance of Allah will continue to be with the Nigerian nation and its citizenry wherever they may be. “May the lives of our consumers continue to be nourished by the mercy of Allah.”

On her part, Rite Foods’ Brand Manager, Boluwatife Adedugbe, affirmed that the foremost company in the industry it operates, has identified with its consumers on various platforms that add value to lives, and in this Ramadan period, commended Muslims for being humane in their conduct as propagated through Islam.

She vowed that Rite Foods will continue to ensure that consumers in all spheres of life and religion have a taste of its high-quality brands which have been the hallmark of distinctiveness in the industry it operates.

The pacesetter has been blazing the trail with world-class products through the possibility of the state-of-the-art infrastructure and up-to-the-minute technology deployed in its production factory, the best from across the world, thus ensuring the most hygienic and global standard maintained since inception.