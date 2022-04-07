Ortom

By Peter Duru, Makurdi

Samuel Ortom of Benue state has dispelled rumors in the state that he is at loggerheads with the National Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Dr. Iyorchia Ayu, Senator David Mark and other leaders of the party over the ongoing zoning of political offices and consensus arrangement in the party.

The Governor in a statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Nathaniel Ikyur, made the clarification Thursday at a meeting with political appointees from the 14 Tiv speaking Local Government Areas, LGAs, of the state in Makurdi. He stressed that those peddling the falsehood were being mischievous.

He said: “I have no single problem with our National Chairman, Senator Ayu, our leader, Senator David Mark, Senators Gabriel Suswam, Abba Moro, Orker Jev or any leader of the party.

“We are consulting with one another without rancour. So there is no truth whatsoever in such rumours because we are working together for the success of our party and there is nothing like division or rift whatsoever. There is nothing that will divide us.”

The Governor at the meeting directed the immediate reinstatement of political appointees who had resigned to contest elections but were not favoured by the zoning of offices.

He however clarified that only those who had not been replaced would enjoy the privilege.

He stated that the gesture to reinstate the former aides was to show his appreciation for their dedication in supporting and working for his administration since their appointment and for supporting the consensus arrangement in their various constituencies.

The Governor also disclosed that he would be holding another meeting with his appointees from the nine LGAs of the Benue South Senatorial District at a later date.