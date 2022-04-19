Delta state gubernatorial aspirant, Uba A. Michael has described the adoption of a particular candidate by the Urhobo Progressive Union as divisive, a move capable of short-changing the Urhobo nation and a recipe for disaster.

Uba’s reaction follows an advertorial by the Moses Taiga led UPU wherein it was stated that the body had opted for Olorogun David Edevbie as its preferred candidate to take over from Dr Ifeanyi Okowa come 2023.

Uba who is also from the Urhobo speaking part of the state said the body has reduced itself to a political party that endorses candidate for an election.

He said, “It is unfortunate that a body that is supposed to protect the interest of all its sons who have come out to contest across political parties has decided to become a political party itself and endorse a candidate.

“What they are telling us by this action is that the candidate they chose is better than every other Urhobo son who is aspiring to become governor and this is completely far from the truth.

“Everyone is eminently qualified and it is left for party delegates and electorates to decide who they want and not the UPU that is supposed to play a fatherly role.

“We have Urhobo sons from different parties and UPU picking one person at this time when even party primaries have not been done does not help the course of the Urhobo people.

“It smacks of bias and the notion that the UPU is helping to advance the course of the party where the candidate they chose is a member.”

Uba further said his party, the All Progressives Congress, APC, is determined to rescue Deltans from the shackles of the PDP.

He said, “PDP has held sway in this state since 1999 and we are still lagging behind among states in Nigeria.

“With the resources we have, industries should be begging to come to Delta to do business which would translate to less jobless youths.

“These and more are what my party will do when we take over the governance of Delta State when we take over in 2023.” He said