BY DAMILOLA OGUNSAKIN



Nollywood actor, producer and director, Yul Edochie, announced the birth of his son by Nollywood actress, Judy Austin, who he also confirmed as his second wife.

The presidential aspirant made this post on his verified Instagram page on Wednesday.

Celebrities expressed their shock in his comment section:

@Shangeorgefilms: “Wait o Yul for real? D shock wey sock me now, I need to eat, abeg make someone send me urgent 2k biko. No food for my house, make I no faint here.

“Congratulations if it’s real. Sweet baby.”

@Joycekalu: “THIS LIFE NO BALANCE REALLY????”

@adaezeeluke: “Dike is such a happy boy with so much energy.”

@jennifer.ndefo: “The audacity to do a public announcement. Total disrespect to ur wife. Tuehh.”

@amakzy01: “No more Yul for president before he goes and marry more in d space of 4yrs on seatt while ruling Nigeria in his dreams.”

@therealsteve83: “So while Yul was directing movies with this ladies, he was busy directing her in the “other room” FEAR THESE ACTORS!!”

@Sleek_ngy: “I repeat, NEVER YOU SUFFER WITH ANY MAN, they don’t deserve good things. I can vouch that that lady wouldn’t have looked his way as at the time the first wife married him.”

@pretty_rita6594: “The fear of gistlover”