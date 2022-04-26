Congratulations but don't retire, ex-Commonwealth champ, Oboh, advises Fury   

Ex-British and Commonwealth boxing champion, Apostle Peter Oboh, has congratulated Tyson Fury on his victory over Dallion Whyte to remain undefeated WBC heavyweight champion.

However, said the pugilist-turned cleric, Fury should not retire until he has fought Anthony Joshua and Usyk.

In statement in Lagos, Apostle Oboh, Founder of Jesus Loves You Ministry, contended that for Fury to be truly legendary, he should fight the duo.

He said the reasons were simple: “Now that he’s at his prime, he should fight Anthony Joshua and Usyk.

“Otherwise, he would be forced to come out of retirement later. And by then, he would be beaten by both or either of Joshua and Usyk.

“Second, if he wants to be regarded as the greatest of his time, he has to fight both boxers.”

On the fight with Whyte, Oboh said: “I want to congratulate Tyson Fury for his fantastic victory over Dallion Whyte to remain the WBC heavy weight champion in front of over 94,000 spectators.

“That is no mean feat. But if Fury retires before his time, he may be forced to make a come-back one day.

“By then, his chances of victory would become slimmer, just the way a fast train will always get to its destination faster than a stopping train.”