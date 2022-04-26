By Chidi Nkwopara, Owerri

The usual but controversial sit-at-home order in the South East took a different slant yesterday, as armed policemen stormed the state Headquarters of Nigerian Security and Civil Defence Corps, NSCDC, shooting sporadically.

Some residents of Okigwe Road and Works Layout, who alerted Vanguard of the development, said they had scampered into the safety of their rooms.

Speaking to Vanguard, a business man, who operates in the area and spoke on strict grounds of anonymity, said: “The shooting spree was between the police and NSCDC personnel. I understand that a police officer was arrested for a yet-to-be ascertained infraction and detained by NSCDC officers. I also learnt he alerted his colleagues and they stormed NSCDC.

“It is not clear if they succeeded in getting their man out of detention. It is also not clear if anybody died in the process, but the massive shooting was uncalled for.

“The invading police officers ought to have chosen a more civilised approach to resolve whatever was the issue, instead of taking laws into their hands. I expect the state Commissioner of Police to fish out the fellows that attacked the NSCDC headquarters and punish them appropriately.”

All efforts by Vanguard to get the Police Public Relations Officer, Mr. Mike Abattam, to confirm the incident failed, as he rather retorted: “Really? What happened?”

Meanwhile, unconfirmed gory pictures have started trending online, which was alleged to be the consequence of the shooting in Owerri.

A young boy was seen in a pool of his own blood, while the second had his leg shattered.

