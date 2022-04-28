*As govt distributes Relief materials

By Chioma Onuegbu, Uyo

THE indigenes of Ibeno local government area of Akwa Ibom State and Ilaje settlers have resolved to live in peace after the violent clash that erupted between them on April 19, 2022, leading to the death of one person and destruction of property.

A statement signed by Mr. Ekikere Umoh, the Press Secretary to the deputy governor of Akwa Ibom state Mr. Moses Ekpo and made available to newsmen on Wednesday in Uyo, disclosed that those that fled their home as a result of the crises have also agreed to return.

The development according to the statement came after a meeting between the community leaders of Ibeno local government area and the deputy governor on Wednesday in Uyo.

It added that the two sides (Yoruba and Ibeno residents) would on Friday (today) sign a Memorandum of Understanding to henceforth live peacefully together.

The statement reads: “Ibeno and Ilaje (Yoruba) fishermen at the Ibeno Fishing Settlement where hostilities erupted last week, leading to the death of only one person and destruction of property have agreed to return to their homes.

“Their leaders have also agreed to end the crises and for their people to continue to live in peace at the Fishing Settlement. The two sides will on Friday this week sign a Memorandum of Understanding.

“The Deputy Governor of Akwa Ibom State, Mr. Moses Ekpo whose office has oversight over disaster and emergency matters in the State, announced this in Uyo after meeting with the Chairman of the Ibeno Local Government Area, High Chief William Mkpah, the representative of the Paramount Ruler of Ibeno, Chief Okutinyang Inyang, the Village Heads of the three villages and leaders of Ibeno and (Ilaje) Yoruba fishermen.

“The meeting was also attended by the Commissioner for Women Affairs and Social Welfare, Dr. Ini Adiakpan, senior law enforcement and security officials.

“The Deputy Governor directed the leadership of the Ibeno Local Government Council to ensure the safe return of those who fled the Fishing Settlement in the wake of the crises, in order to forestall severe humanitarian crises”

The statement also disclosed that the state Government has already sent relief materials comprising food items, mosquito nets, blankets and clothing to be distributed to the affected fishermen and their families who are in temporary camps in Eket LGA.

” The State Ministry of Women Affairs and Social Welfare is already taking care of two women who gave birth in one of the camps yesterday” , the statement noted.