By Moses Nosike

Comet Shipping Agencies Limited in collaboration with West Africa Container Terminal (WACT) yesterday at Onne Port in Rivers State facilitated the smooth berthing of MV Lady Jane, the largest container vessel ever to navigate Rivers Port. The vessel, owned by OOCL berthed at 2:30 pm on13th April, 2022 at West African Container Terminal at Onne Port and is 296 metre long and more than 12 metre draft. The berthing of Lady Jane is described as historic, a landmark and a positive development for Onne Port, the Nigerian Ports Authority, NIMASA and in particular, Comet Shipping Agencies Limited.

Speaking on the development, the Group Managing Director of NAL-Comet Group, Mr. Pier Luigi Carrodano said that the successful berthing of the vessel was a sign positive growth of port industry in Nigeria.

“This is a welcomed development and good for the international image of Rivers Port and Nigeria’s port industry in general. We have shown the world that in terms of capacity, Nigerian ports and indeed Nigerian companies”.